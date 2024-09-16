Esha Deol recalls not being allowed to pray at temples during periods: ‘That's just an orthodox way and I follow’

Actress Esha Deol, recognized for her versatility in films like Dhoom, Dus, and No Entry, has frequently opened up about her personal and professional experiences. In a recent interview, Esha reflected on her upbringing, mentioning how she was raised adhering to her family's traditional values. She revealed that one of the orthodox restrictions she faced was being prohibited from visiting temples during her menstrual cycles. She added, "Thats just an orthodox way and I follow".

In a conversation with Hauterrfly, Esha shared that she learned about menstruation and periods during sex education at school as she revealed the restrictions on girls while she was growing up. She said, “I learnt about it at school. Our school had sex education, and they taught us well and at the right time. And it is important. There are a few parents who feel uncomfortable and shy. We were not allowed to go to the temple and pray. When it is done, you can wash your hair and then you can pray. That’s just an orthodox way and I follow. I respect it if that’s a part of the house you live in.”

During the same conversation, Esha Deol reflected on how she had been fortunate to avoid uncomfortable situations in the film industry, largely due to the guidance of her mother, Hema Malini, who had extensive experience navigating such challenges.

Advertisement

Esha shared that her mother provided her with important advice on how to steer clear of situations that involved wearing short or revealing outfits. She recalled how, in the past, only actresses and hairdressers on set were women. Esha explained that thanks to her mother's insights, she was always equipped with practical tips to avoid discomfort.

For instance, when she wore a short skirt on set, her assistant would place a towel on her lap between takes, and if she donned a low-cut top, she would cover herself with a cloth between shots. She also devised a hugging technique where she would position her arms in front of her and hug around the neck, creating space to avoid direct body contact if necessary.

ALSO READ: 8 Years of Pink: Taapsee Pannu calls milestone ‘bitter-sweet emotion’ as she talks about struggles of women's security in India