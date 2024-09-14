Esha Deol recalls slapping man for ‘inappropriately’ touching her at Dus premiere: ‘I’m not hot tempered person…’

Esha Deol recently recalled a disturbing experience from 2005 at the premiere of her film Dus. During the event, a man managed to get close and behave inappropriately, despite security being present. In response, she immediately slapped him. She explained, "My instant reaction was that I held the man’s hand and took him out from the crowd and slapped him.” She also added, “I am not a hot-tempered person; however, if someone does something that is beyond my tolerance level, then I can’t help.”

During an episode of The Male Feminist, Esha Deol shared a memory of being subjected to eve-teasing, a situation she couldn’t tolerate. She recounted that the incident took place in Pune during the premiere of Dus, which starred Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Zayed Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan.

As the stars entered one by one, Esha made her way through the crowd, even with several large bouncers around her. Despite the security, a man from the crowd touched her inappropriately. Reacting immediately, she grabbed his hand, pulled him aside, and slapped him. She explained that her reaction stemmed from the fact that she isn't typically quick to anger, but when someone crosses her threshold of tolerance, she feels compelled to respond.

Esha encouraged women to stand up against such behavior and speak out, emphasizing the importance of reacting in these situations. She said, "Also, a woman should definitely react in such situations. Just because men are physically stronger, they cannot take advantage of it. I also believe that women are emotionally stronger."

Esha Deol, daughter of Bollywood icons Dharmendra and Hema Malini, tied the knot with businessman Bharat Takhtani in 2012, and they have two daughters, Radhya and Miraya. However, in February 2024, the couple announced their separation after 12 years of marriage.

On the work front, Esha made her Bollywood debut with Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe and has appeared in films such as Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, LOC: Kargil, Yuva, Dhoom, Kucch To Hai, and Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa. After starring in successful films, she took a break from acting to focus on her family. Now, Esha is reportedly planning her return to the screen, with an announcement of her next project expected soon.

