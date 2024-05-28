Esha Deol recalls wearing salwar-kurta on Koffee With Karan due to THIS reason; reveals Karan Johar's shocking expression

Actress Esha Deol ventured into acting in the early 2000s and returned to the screen in 2022 with Ajay Devgn’s series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. Known for her strong connection with her father, Dharmendra, Esha has frequently expressed her admiration for him. As Esha appeared on Koffee With Karan two decades ago, wearing a salwar kurta, she recently revealed the reason behind it and her father's connection to the same.

Esha Deol reveals reason behind wearing a salwar suit on Koffee With Karan

In an interview with India Today, Esha Deol discussed her appearance on Koffee with Karan two decades ago, admitting that while she didn't recall the conversation about being 'self-reflective,' she vividly remembered her choice of attire for the show. She disclosed that she deliberately opted for a salwar kurta, mindful that her father Dharmendra would be watching.

She said, "I have to go back and watch that interview because I don't really remember what I said. I remember it being a fun, spontaneous interview and the main thing I remember is also that I wore a salwar-kurta and Karan (Johar) was like (shows amused expression) and I was like, 'Maybe dad watches this, I better be well dressed'."

Esha further added, “So I made Rocky (celebrity fashion designer Rocky S) make a salwar-kurta for me.” In 2005, she featured on the first season of Koffee with Karan, seated alongside Shahid Kapoor.

More about Esha Deol

Earlier this year, Esha Deol announced her split from Bharat Takhtani. They tied the knot in 2012 and are parents to two daughters, Radhya and Miraya.

