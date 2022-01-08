Esha Deol on receiving criticism for viral singing video: ‘Never said I’m a great singer’

Esha Deol, who has been prepping to make a grand comeback on OTT with a crime drama, is making headlines for a viral video. The clip that has recently surfaced online, sees Deol crooning a new version of ‘Kya Dil Ne Kaha’ song as she promotes a book by her friend Tusshar Kapoor titled ‘Bachelor Dad’. The video was posted by Esha in December; however, it has now strung the chords on social media after a Twitter user reposted it.

While the short clip has left the netizens divided, now, in a conversation with India Today, the ‘Dhoom’ actress has expressed her thoughts about the video and her singing. Esha shared that she is so surprised that the video has come out now. The actress also shared that she had shot the video in December when the pre-orders for Tusshar’s book were being taken. The ‘Players’ actress asserted that people have woken up late to it.

“Comments are mixed. Some think that I am a great friend, which I am. Some people think I shouldn't sing, which I totally agree with. I never said that I am a great singer. If you see my Instagram (post), I have hashtagged it in fact, that I am not a good singer,” said Esha. The 40-year-old star also admitted to the fact that shooting the video for her friend was ‘pure fun’ for her. She also shared that the song is still popular and people still love to sing, hear and dance to the tunes of the track.

She also shared that in her leisure time, she got creative and her mind started thinking to do something different. The star kid uttered during the conversation with the news outlet, “Otherwise, it is a usual thing that he has come out with the book. Between Tusshar and I, there always has been humour and that has gone into our friendship, which we have had for so many years. We just have kept the humour alive. And it is out there for people to see and think whatever they want as long as the book has got great pre-orders. It is something that came out straight from my heart. I am not trying to showcase my vocal talent at all, which is very obvious.”

She has referred to the video as pretty chilled out and simple.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: It was difficult to watch mom with other co actors, says Esha Deol on mom Hema Malini