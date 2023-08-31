Esha Deol regrets turning down Omkara, Golmaal: ‘But whoever went on to do those films…’

Bollywood actress Esha Deol has had a career span of over 20 years. She has faced a lot of highs and lows during her acting career, and some of her most popular films include Kaal, Dhoom, Dus, and No Entry, among others. In a recent interview, the actress expressed that she wants to be cast opposite Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn again. She also talked about the kind of films she wants to do and also happened to mention that she regrets not doing Omkara and Golmaal.

Esha Deol regrets turning down Omkara, Golmaal

In an interview with Zoom, Esha Deol was asked about the films that she regrets not being a part of. Esha Deol said that there were a couple of films that were offered to her, but she turned them down for some unknown reason. Those include Vishal Bhardwaj’s Omkara, and Rohit Shetty’s film Golmaal. Esha said, “A couple of them that had come my way. I don't know for what reason I didn't do them. Would definitely be the first part of Golmaal, Omkara, and a couple more.” She further added that the female actors who eventually ended up doing the film did so fabulously. “But whoever then went on to doing the films, those girls have done fantastically,” said Esha.

The 2006 film Omkara starred Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vivek Oberoi, and Bipasha Basu in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Golmaal, also a 2006 film starred Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, and Sharman Joshi along with Rimi Sen.

Esha Deol on past co-stars she wants to work with again

Esha Deol was also asked about her co-stars whom she wants to work with again. She said, “Ajay Devgn obviously. And Salman Khan. I just love working with these people and I'm glad I got to work again with Ajay recently.” Esha Deol and Ajay Devgn recently shared screen space in the series Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness. In the past, they worked together in numerous films such as Kaal, Yuva, Main Aisa Hi Hoon, among others. Meanwhile, Esha and Salman shared screen space in No Entry.

