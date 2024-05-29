Esha Deol reveals dad Dharmendra was difficult to convince to let her pursue acting; 'He wanted to keep us more private'

Esha Deol made her acting debut with Boney Kapoor’s Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. But coming into Bollywood was not an easy task for the daughter of Hema Malini and Dharmendra.

In a new interview, Esha opened up about the same and added that her father was difficult to convince to let her pursue acting.

Esha Deol says dad Dharmendra is protective as a male

In a new interview with Bollywood Hungama, Esha Deol shared that choosing an acting career was not easy for her. Despite coming from a filmy background family, she had to work hard to convince her father, Dharmendra, to let her pursue an acting career.

“When I wanted to join movies, it was a little… to get the green signal to join films, but once that happened, Boney ji (Kapoor) showed me the script of Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. I also liked Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, and I was shooting for both these films simultaneously," she shared.

Esha further added that her father was the most difficult to convince. "Not because of anything else, but because he is more protective as a male, and he wanted to keep us more private. I was, on the other hand, all excited and ready to fly," the actress said.

Esha Deol quashes Ameesha Patel’s claims of her snatching roles

In the interview with India Today, replying to Ameesha Patel’s claims of snatching away her roles, Esha Deol added that she thinks they were all very busy with their own lot of what they were given. She admitted that she had had some wonderful friendships with the girls back then and, according to her, no one had snatched anyone’s roles.

“Everyone was very busy and happy working in their own zone. Everyone was very friendly, all the girls, even the men very friendly, very warm, it was really nice,” she added.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ameesha once said, "It was Kareena Kapoor Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Tusshar Kapoor, Esha Deol, Fardeen Khan, you name it, you turn your head, and it was a film family third-generation person coming in. There was a lot of jealousy, snatching films from under your nose.”

Talking about Esha's personal life, the actress recently announced that she is parting ways with her husband, Bharat Takhtani, almost 11 years after their wedding.

