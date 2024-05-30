Esha Deol reveals whether she is bothered about her kids reading things written about her; ‘They are too…’

Esha Deol is a proud mother to two adorable daughters Radhya (born in 2017) and Miraya (born in 2019). The actress has often kept her kids away from the limelight and often avoids posting their faces on social media. She was recently enquired about whether she is bothered about her daughters reading things about her from the news.

While speaking to India Today, the Dhoom actress shared, “They are too young currently. I have grown up reading stuff myself and they will read it tomorrow. When it reaches there, I will see how to handle it and deal with it.”

Esha Deol on how she keeps up with her social media game

The 42-year-old shares that she has to put in a lot of effort to be visible on social media. “I’m being honest, I am being pushed to do that,” Esha Deol sighed and added, “Sometimes I post one photo of mine like this, looking and then this smiling for no reason because I need to post, and I look at myself, and I’m like why are you doing this? It’s so funny, but it’s such a pretty picture, so it’s fine.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

ALSO READ: Esha Deol reveals dad Dharmendra was difficult to convince to let her pursue acting; 'He wanted to keep us more private'

Advertisement

In the same conversation, Esha was asked if things written about her on the internet affect her. She agreed and said, “Sometimes it reaches the right spot of the heart. Sometimes it reaches the wrong spot in the heart. So, there are those days when you must manage. You are part of it, you have chosen to be there, so you have to deal with it.”

On the work front, Esha was last seen in Rudra opposite Ajay Devgn. She has been part of some of the most successful films including Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe (2002), Dhoom (2004), Aayutha Ezhuthu (2004), Kaal (2005), and No Entry (2005). The actress doesn’t have any projects announced as of yet.

Esha Deol was earlier married to industrialist Bharat Takhtani who she tied the knot with on June 29, 2012. Earlier this year, the couple reportedly parted ways and told Delhi Times, "Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children are and will be of utmost importance to us.”

ALSO READ: Esha Deol quashes Ameesha Patel’s claims of her snatching roles: ‘Everyone was very busy and happy’