Esha Deol reveals why dad Dharmendra was initially resistant to her joining film industry

Esha Deol might not openly express her affection for her father Dharmendra, but she mentioned that they have a strong connection and openly communicate with each other. She also disclosed that their preferences are often alike, and he comprehends her even without her needing to explain much. Esha often shares moments of her relationship with her father-actor Dharmendra and her mother and actress Hema Malini through heartfelt posts on her social media handles. Recently, the actress opened up about her bond with Dharmendra and shared about facing resistance from the veteran actor initially, when she decided to step into Bollywood.

Esha Deol opens up about her bond with her father Dharmendra

During a recent interview with ETimes, Esha Deol opened up about the bond she shares with her father and veteran actor Dharmendra. She spoke about how she becomes emotional when it concerns her father and admitted to being 'extremely possessive' of him. She also candidly shared how she acts as her father's 'professional online shopper'. "He loves online shopping, and I do that for him," Esha said.

Esha also revealed that she faced resistance from him initially when she made the choice to join Bollywood. She linked this to his 'traditional Punjabi male' mindset. "This is a form of indicating how caring he is and nothing else. With time, things naturally fall into the right place," she said.

Esha Deol talks about the girl power in her household

Esha Deol acknowledged that her choice to begin working at 18 and attain financial independence was influenced by the strong women in her family. She mentioned that she was raised in a home where there was a significant presence of girl power, including her grandmother, aunt, cousins, and her mother. She said, “A lot of women around us are very strong-headed and work-oriented.”

Esha also mentioned that she aims to carry forward her family’s tradition and has made the decision not to meddle in her children's decisions. “Want to only encourage them and be a strong pillar of support for them. The way my grandmother was with my mother,” the actress said.

Work Front

Esha Deol was last seen in a short film titled Ek Duaa while on the other hand, Dharmendra was last seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, among others.

