Esha Deol rubbishes rumours about Hema Malini testing positive for Covid 19: She is fit and fine

Hema Malini's daughter Esha Deol rubbished rumours in a social media post. She said the news is 'absolutely fake' and assured Hema Malini's fans that she is fit and fine.
esha deol,hema malini,Amitabh Bachchan,Coronavirus
Hours after Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for coronavirus, rumours of other high profile celebrities quickly started doing the rounds. From Riddhima and Ranbir Kapoor being tested positive to Hema Malini. However, the yesteryear actor's daughter Esha Deol has rubbished these rumours in a social media post. Esha called the news 'absolutely fake' and assured Hema Malini's fans that she is fit and fine. 

Taking to Twitter, Esha wrote, "My mother @dreamgirlhema is fit & fine ! The news regarding her health is absolutely fake so please don’t react to such rumours! Thanks to everyone for their love & concern."  Esha also wished Amitabh Bachchan a speedy recovery. 

"He is a fighter.  He will come out of this ... He wins over everything..   This time too.. He will be fine Nazar amulet I pray that Amit uncle gets well soon ... back home safe & healthy," she tweeted. 

Check it out:

My mother @dreamgirlhema is fit & fine ! The news regarding her health is absolutely fake so please don’t react to such rumours! Thanks to everyone for their love & concern .

— Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) July 12, 2020

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also slammed a fake tweet which was doing the rounds. The fake tweet read, "Confirmed: #RanbirKapoor NeetuKapoor,#KaranJohar also test positive for Covid 19. #AgastyaNanda, Grandson of #AmitabhBachchan attended birthday party hosted by #RiddhimaKapoor." 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Attention seeking ??? Least verify/ clarify ! We are fit We are good ! Stop spreading rumours ! #lunatics #fakenews

A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on

Riddhima seemed irked by the fake news as she clarified this fake tweet. Sharing it on Instagram, she wrote, "Attention seeking ??? Least verify/ clarify ! We are fit We are good ! Stop spreading rumours ! #lunatics." 

