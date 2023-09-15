Esha Deol says Hema Malini wants to do films again: ‘If someone has something good for my mom…’

Hema Malini, the ‘Dream Girl’ of Bollywood, has ruled everyone’s hearts with her performances in films over the years. She has starred in a number of blockbusters, and played several iconic characters in films such as Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Pratigya, among others. She was last seen in Shimla Mirchi, which was released in 2020, five years after its shoot was wrapped up. Now, her daughter Esha Deol has revealed that Hema Malini wants to make a comeback in films, and has been looking at some good scripts and roles.

Esha Deol on Hema Malini’s comeback in films

While speaking with News18, Esha Deol said that she has been pushing her mother Hema Malini to make a comeback. “I’ve been doing it forever! In fact, she too wants to do films again,” said Esha Deol. She added that Hema Malini has herself been wanting to make a comeback, and has also been reading some good scripts. “She’s looking at some good roles and scripts. She’s the kind of person who says that only if something very good comes her way will she step out and go back in front of the camera. If anyone has something good for my mom, they should shoot her a call,” said Esha Deol.

Meanwhile, she said that her dad Dharmendra asked for everyone’s input before he started shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She added that whenever he starts a new project, he makes sure to show his family members pictures from his look tests and costumes.

Esha Deol’s work front

Esha Deol's short film 'Ek Duaa' recently got a special mention in the category of non-feature films at the 69th National Film Awards. Ek Duaa was released in 2021. The actress was last seen in the web series Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega, which also stars Suniel Shetty. She was also seen in Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, a series co-starring Ajay Devgn and Raashii Khanna.

