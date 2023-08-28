Esha Deol says parents Dharmendra, Hema Malini were worried about 'scrutiny' on her career: 'They are legends'

The 69th National Film Awards happened in New Delhi on August 24, during a press event. The awards couldn't take place for 2 years because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Several new faces, including Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon, also received their first National Awards. Esha Deol is incredibly happy. Her short film Ek Duaa received a special mention in the non-feature film category at the 69th National Film Awards. Recently, Esha Deol opened up about her parents’ reaction to Ek Duaa receiving a special mention at the National Awards.

Esha Deol reveals how her parents reacted to Ek Duaa Receiving a special mention at the 69th National Awards

During an interview with News18, when Esha Deol was asked about her parents’ reaction to her debut production venture Ek Duaa receiving a special mention at the 69th National Awards, Esha revealed, “We always want our parents’ blessings no matter what we do in our life. We want their approval. Even as a mother, I encourage, support, and bless my kids. It’s very important. So, when I took up a sensitive subject like 'Ek Duaa', they both told me to go ahead and do it. We always want our parents’ blessings no matter what we do in our life. We want their approval. Even as a mother, I encourage, support, and bless my kids. It’s very important. So, when I took up a sensitive subject like 'Ek Duaa', they both told me to go ahead and do it.”

The Bollywood actress also revealed how her parents, Dharmendra and Hema Malini were worried about the “scrutiny” on her career, but were very proud of her upon receiving the award. “My parents are legends. Somewhere, they’ve always felt that since they’re so big, their seed who joins the same profession will always be looked at with scrutiny. So, they were very happy,” she added.

Hema Malini praises her daughter Esha Deol as her film Ek Duaa received a special mention at the 69th National Film Awards

As Esha Deol’s first film as a producer, Ek Duaa received a special mention at the 69th National Awards Ceremony, her mother Hema Malini took to her Instagram handle to congratulate the actress on her remarkable achievement. Sharing a picture of her daughter Esha, the veteran actress wrote, “It was a proud moment for my darling Esha - her first film as a producer, 'Ek Duaa' got a special mention at the 69th National Awards in the category of Non-Feature Films. A feather in her cap indeed! Congrats to my baby! @imeshadeol #ekduaa #69thnationalfilmawards.” HAVE A LOOK.

On the work front, Esha Deol was last seen in Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega and Rudra: The Edge of Darkness.

