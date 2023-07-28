Esha Deol turns cheerleader for half-brother Sunny Deol after skipping his son Karan Deol's wedding

Sunny Deol is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Gadar 2. The trailer of the film has received a tremendous response and Sunny’s industry friends and co-workers have congratulated him for the same. Now, in a rare interaction, Sunny’s half sister Esha Deol has extended her wishes to him for Gadar 2. Earlier, Esha had skipped Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol’s wedding but had later congratulated him on social media.

Esha Deol appreciates Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 trailer

Actress Esha Deol took to Instagram on Thursday, July 27, and re-shared the trailer of her half-brother Sunny Deol’s film Gadar 2. She also posted a series of emojis along with it including the clap, folded hands, red heart and the nazar amulet emoji.

Earlier, the Deol family had made headlines when Esha Deol along with her mother Hema Malini and sister Ahana Deol, had skipped the wedding of Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol with Drisha Acharya. This had raised quite a few eyebrows and it had been rumored that all is not well between the families. However, Esha had later congratulated the newly-wed couple on her Instagram. Esha had written on her Instagram stories, "Congratulations Karan and Drisha. Wishing you both a lifetime of togetherness and happiness. Lots of love.” This gesture of Esha had convinced the people that everything was fine between them.

For the unversed, Esha Deol is Dharmendra and Hema Malini’s daughter, while Sunny Deol is the eldest son of Dharmendra and his first wife Prakash Kaur.

More about Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2

In Gadar 2, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are returning as their much-loved characters, Tara Singh and Sakeena. During the ‘Crush India Movement’ of 1971, their son Jeete gets captured in Pakistan and is tortured brutally. In a power-packed avatar, Sunny’s character will do everything to bring his son back to his mother. The trailer is packed with high-octane action sequences and powerful dialogues. Sunny and Utkarsh will shake a leg to the iconic song Main Nikla Gaddi Leke, while Sunny and Ameesha will groove to the beats of Udd Ja Kaale Kaava.

At the trailer launch event, Sunny had expressed his gratitude to the fans for their constant love and support. He had also guaranteed that Gadar 2 will have double the action and entertainment than the original Gadar.

Gadar 2 releases in cinemas on August 11, 2023.

