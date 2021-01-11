Esha Deol's Instagram account hacked, tells fans and followers to avoid replying to any messages

Esha Deol became the latest Bollywood personality to become a victim of cyber fraud as her Instagram account was hacked.

Cyber fraud is real and even Bollywood personalities are not spared. After Sussanne Khan's Instagram was hacked in October last year and actor Vikrant Massey also faced a similar situation, Esha Deol's Instagram has now been hacked. The actress took to Twitter to announce the same. She also alerted her fans and followers to not reply to any messaged from her account.

Sharing screenshots of her hacked Instagram account, Esha Deol tweeted, "This morning my official Instagram account imeshadeol got Hacked , so please don’t reply to any msg if you received any from my Instagram account. Sorry for the inconvenience. Insta Id : imeshadeol."

Just a a few days ago, Riteish Deshmukh had also shared a tweet alerting netizens about this cyber fraud. "Beware of the new Cyber Fraud- for all @instagram users. I received a similar DM but fortunately I didn't click the link. @MahaCyber1," the Housefull actor had tweeted while sharing an awareness video by the Maharashtra police.

This morning my official Instagram account imeshadeol got Hacked , so please don’t reply to any msg if you received any from my Instagram account. Sorry for the inconvenience.

Insta Id : imeshadeol pic.twitter.com/AbLg79WxIY — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) January 10, 2021

Back in October 2020, Sussanne had also urged netizens to stay careful from suspicious emails and links. She had written, "Hello everyone, my Instagram account was hacked by a fake email pretending to be Instagram. I didn't realise that it was not authentic and so I clicked on the button. I write this sincere note, please do not click on any dodgy emails or messages. A huge 'Thank you' to the great team of Instagram for quickly salvaging the situation and helping me get my account back. Stay safe from the viral thieves and bandits."

