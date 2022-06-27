Esha Gupta on playing characters with grey shades: Easy to play damsel in distress, tougher to play strong one

Esha Gupta is one of the most promising actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She is currently on cloud nine as her recent project Ek Badnaam… Aashram 3 received lots of praise from the viewers. For the unversed, Esha is the newest addition in the third season of Aashram, starring Bobby Deol in the lead role. She played the role of Sonia who is an image builder in the web series. Recently, in an interview with ETimes, Esha opened up on choosing characters with grey shades.

While talking to the news portal, the actress said that it is easy to play the damsel in distress However, it is tougher to play grey shades or strong ones. Esha further said, "I think it's not because of any other reason, but the entire perception of what being a woman is like. I'm not saying this with respect to society - the entire world feels that a woman needs help. There’s a perception that a woman can’t reach anywhere status wise. She is considered physically weak because human society has taught us to think that way. If you look at the animal kingdom, things are different. It's the lioness, who actually goes out, preys and attacks to get the food. The lion doesn't do anything."

Speaking about, Ek Badnaam… Aashram 3, it stars Bobby Deol, Esha Gupta, Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Anupriya Goenka, Sachin Shroff, Adhyayan Suman, Tridha Choudhury, Vikram Kochhar, Anuritta K Jha, Rushad Rana, Tanmaay Ranjan, Preeti Sood, Rajeev Siddhartha and Jaya Seal Ghosh in key roles. Helmed by Prakash Jha, Ek Badnaam… Aashram 3 premiered on June 3 on Mx Player.

ALSO READ: Esha Gupta says working with Bobby Deol was her ‘childhood dream’: Glad he is finally getting recognition