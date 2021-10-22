Esha Gupta reacts on being trolled for topless pictures: Why aren't male actors asked to cover up?

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta has often been the target of trolls for putting up topless pictures on her social handle. But every time she has given a befitting reply to her trollers. Recently, the actress had shared a topless picture of her on Instagram which apparently didn’t go well with the netizens. They started trolling her and dropped demeaning comments on the picture. In the photo, she was seen wearing jeans and went topless. Her back was facing the camera while she posed in the sun.

Talking to The Times of India, Esha said, “People are being gender-biased. Why not a male actor is not asked to cover up when he shares a shirtless picture? Why do only women in the industry face the flak? Often a women’s choice of clothes is held responsible for promoting rape. It shows their mentality.” While the actress also said that in such cases ignorance is bliss and Esha also said that people will always point fingers at her no matter what she is doing.

Esha also mentioned that she wishes the world to become more progressive and also said that sexism and gender inequality is common all around the world. “They like cutesy girls. But people know that I’m strong and if someone slaps me, I’m going to slap them twice” she was quoted saying.

On the work front, she played the main antagonist in the action film Commando 2. In 2019, she played a supporting character in the comedy film Total Dhamaal.

