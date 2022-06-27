Esha Gupta REVEALS the advice she would give to her 10-year younger self: Don't do the acting course...

Esha Gupta is one of the most talented and promising actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. She debuted with 2012's crime thriller Jannat 2 co-starring Emraan Hashmi and Randeep Hooda and since then, there is no looking back for her. She is recently seen in Bobby Deol’s Ek Badnaam… Aashram 3 and wooed the audience with her portrayal of Sonia, an image builder in the web series. Esha enjoys a massive fan following on social media too. But, do you know before Bollywood happened, Esha was all set to become a lawyer as she was studying law. Recently, in an interview with ETimes, the actress talked about it and also revealed the advice she would like to give her younger self. Let's find out more.

While talking to the portal, Esha said, "Maybe I would have told myself, 'Don't do the acting course, just follow your dreams and become a lawyer'. But even then, I think, I would have still become an actor, because I really believe what is meant for you will find you. Perhaps I'll just tell my younger self to be happy that you don't have a telephone. Just be happy that you have a real life. Be happy that you can go out and play games. I'd also say, 'Once you grow up, life is going to change, the world will change and never let anyone judge you'."

Talking about her recent project Ek Badnaam… Aashram 3, it stars Bobby Deol, Esha Gupta, Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Anupriya Goenka, Sachin Shroff, Adhyayan Suman, Tridha Choudhury, Vikram Kochhar, Anuritta K Jha, Rushad Rana, Tanmaay Ranjan, Preeti Sood, Rajeev Siddhartha and Jaya Seal Ghosh in key roles. Helmed by Prakash Jha, Ek Badnaam… Aashram 3 premiered on June 3 on Mx Player.

