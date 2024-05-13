Esha Gupta reveals freezing her eggs in 2017; opens up about wedding plans with BF Manuel Campos: ‘Want to have kids’

Aashram actress Esha Gupta cannot wait to start her family with Spanish-entrepreneur boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar. In a recent interview, Esha opened up about her wedding, kids, and family. The Raaz 3D actress admitted that she doesn’t want to be a part of any rat race to sign any movies but is spiritually settled and relaxed.

Esha Gupta talks about her boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar

The 38-year-old admitted that her boyfriend helped her set up a restaurant business in Spain. She told Times of India, “He's helped me secure my life. I often joke, that now you can't even leave me. You have to marry me." Further talking about her wedding plans she admitted that marriage is on her cards and it may happen soon.

Esha Gupta admitted that she is currently focusing more on her health. She continued, “Eventually, whenever down the line, I'll get married, and then down the line, I have kids. I'm focusing on that. The last two years by God's grace have been a big change in his life, work-wise. I've always dreamed of having kids.”

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The Rustom actress said that for her Kids and dogs are the two things she cannot think of living without.

Advertisement

Did you know Esha Gupta froze her egg in 2017?

For Esha, motherhood was a phase that she always wanted to experience. In the same interview, she admitted freezing her egg back in 2017 much before meeting her boyfriend Manuel. “I was very smart. I was single for almost 3 and half years before I met Manuel (in 2019). I met him by chance, not even in his country or my country. Since then we both knew that we were getting into a relationship and not dating. You're not at that age to date.”

Esha admitted that she was very clear with Manuel that the goal was to get married and have kids. And as much as she loved babies, Manuel was also ready and prepared to become a father. The couple has kept their options open including IVF surrogacy or maybe adoption.

Esha has an interesting lineup of films ahead including Murder 4, Desi Magic, and Hera Pheri 3.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma to Sara Ali Khan: Looking back at 5 actors who stole the show with their Cannes debut in 2023