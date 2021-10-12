Esha Gupta’s scintillating topless photos set social media ablaze; Pics inside

On Monday, October 11, actor Esha Gupta took social media by storm with her latest vacation pictures. It seems that the Raaz 3 star has jetted off abroad to spend some quality time away from the hustle and bustle of the showbiz world. While doing so, her bold move of posing topless in the sun has set the temperature soaring.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a slew of stunning photos flaunting her toned curves as the camera captures her. Facing backwards, the actor has donned only denim jeans while striking vivid poses. Sleek hair left open to caress her skin, just accentuates the beauty of her photos. In addition to this, Esha also appears to be the perfect sun-kissed baby as perfectly glows in the sunlight. While sharing the photos, the Jannat 2 star said, “Love today Love tomorrow.”

Take a look:

In terms of work, Esha Gupta was last seen alongside veteran actor Anupam Kher in the action-thriller movie, One Day: Justice Delivered. Helmed by Ashok Nanda, the movie follows the journey of a police officer who is trying to solve the mystery behind the vanishing of important persons in the state capital. Currently, she is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Hera Pheri 3.

This comedy film series over the years has developed a cult following. After two successful films under the banner, the expectation from the upcoming film is already set high. Details of the film’s production, cast and plot remains unknown.

ALSO READ| Esha Gupta stays UNAFFECTED by trolls; shares yet another hot picture