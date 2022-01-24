Esha Gupta says being COVID-19 positive has taken a toll on her mentally: 2 weeks of slowest road to recovery.

More often than not Esha Gupta sets social media on fire with her photos. But in a recent chat with Hindustan Times, the actress acknowledged that testing positive for Covid-19 took a toll on her mental health. In early January, Esha had revealed that she had tested positive. While she is in Madrid with her boyfriend, her family back home has also tested positive.

Speaking to HT, Esha said, "I thought I’d be one of those people who would be saved from ever getting the virus since, during the peak of it in India in January, I was shooting in Kolkata. Even during my other series set, we had cases, but my team and I were safe. The fact that I’ve been down with fever and cough for two weeks and lost my smell just has made me very paranoid but more cautious about my health. My whole family is down with Covid, and I cannot imagine anything worse for anyone."

The actress added that her recovery is extremely slow. "Fortunately or unfortunately, my partner and I both have Covid. So, it is not so bad as I have him around, but I feel it has taken a toll on me mentally since it’s been almost two weeks of the slowest road to recovery. Plus, I cannot travel to be with my family."

However, Esha added that the she is making sure to use all the free time wisely. "I’ve been learning astronomy a lot since all I can do is lie down. Keeping our minds sharp is important, as I can see, I have been feeling very low, and I think my father in Delhi is going through the same. It is tough, and it is different for every human being," Esha remarked.

