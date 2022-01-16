Esha Gupta sets the Internet on fire once more as she drops another scintillating topless photo; Pic Inside

Esha Gupta is known for her stunning fashion outfits and an enviable social media following. The actress, who recently tested positive for Covid-19, dropped another topless photo on Instagram. The actress raised the heat and sent her fans and followers into a frenzy as she shared yet another scintillating topless photo.

This is not the first time Esha Gupta has made headlines for her photos. Back in October 2021, too, Esha Gupta's shirtless photo had made some serious noise on social media. In the new photo, the stunning actress can be seen soaking in the sun as the photo is aesthetically shot by her partner Manuel Campos Guallar.

Sharing the picture, Esha captioned it, "The Photograph." Needless to say, it is one stunning photograph. Check it out below:

Just last week, Esha had announced that she had tested positive for Covid-19. Informing her fans and followers, Esha said, "Despite the utmost precautions, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have been following the protocols & have isolated myself and currently under home quarantine. I am sure I will come back stronger and better out of this. Please stay safe and mask up! Take care of yourself and others. Don't forget to #MaskUp I love you all!"

