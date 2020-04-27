Esha Gupta twins with boyfriend Manuel as she makes her relationship Instagram official; See PHOTO

Esha Gupta made the heads turn after she shared the first picture with her beau Manuel Camps Guallar.

Esha Gupta has been an avid social media user and has kept the audience intrigued with her interesting posts on Instagram especially during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. However, on Monday the Jannat 2 actress took the social media by a storm but this time because of her love life. The actress, who has been in a dating a Spanish businessman Manuel Campos Guallar for quite some time now, has made her relationship official on Instagram. Esha made the announcement about her love life on social media as she shared the first picture with the man of her life.

In the picture, Esha was seen posing with Manuel standing in a hotel lobby as they twinned in black. While Manuel looked dapper in a suit, the diva complemented him well in her black outfit and had his arms around her. She captioned the image as, “te amo mucho mi amor,” which translates to “I love you so much, my love.” The couple was soon showered with endless love by fans and the post received over 1.3 lakh likes so far.

Take a look at Esha Gupta’s first pic with beau Manuel:

To note, Manuel is currently in Spain and has been practicing self isolation there given the COVID 19 pandemic. Talking about the same, Esha had told Hindustan Times, “My boyfriend, who is in Spain, has been in isolation and has been taking all kinds of precautions. He has been telling me about the virus and somehow I was mentally prepared for this lockdown to happen. I’m talking to him every day and video calling to keep a check on his health. Honestly, he’s the one who is calming for the otherwise hyper person that I am. He has this relaxing effect on me.”

