Eshika Dey on replacing Sudipta Chakraborty in the Ranu Mondal biopic: The film plan has been through a lot

Eshika Dey who will be playing the leading part in the Ranu Mondal biopic spoke about the film in a chat with ETimes. Ranu Mondal got popular amongst the masses with the power of social media. Her video went viral, where she was singing ‘Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai’ at a railway station. Speaking about the plan for executing the Ranu Mondal biopic, Eshika said, “We are shooting mostly in Ranaghat, Kolkata, and parts of Mumbai. It will be partly done in real-life locations.”

Speaking about replacing Sudipta Chakraborty, Eshika said, “I wasn’t their first choice. It was Sudipta di (Chakraborty) who was supposed to be in the biopic, it was published everywhere in 2019, I guess. Maybe due to some problem with her schedule dates, Sudipta has stepped down. The film plan has been through a lot. It was initially planned in 2019 then 2020 happened and the lockdown was there. Now it’s being made in Hindi instead of Bengali. This time they approached me and I really had no idea. It was Shomin Ghosh who approached me and that's it!”.

Speaking about achieving the physical transformation, Eshika said, “I'm going on a strict diet for 2 months, starting tomorrow with my dietician. Actually, this is the only thing about the film that I’m scared about. I love food and going by my social media posts, you will understand how much I love cooking and eating. Apart from food, there’s also going to be a whole change in my lifestyle with lots of exercise and meditation. It’s going to be a challenge with my personal life, as I stay alone in Mumbai; I don’t even have a maid or boyfriend.”

Also Read| Internet sensation Ranu Mondal records reprised version of Aashiqui Mein Teri with Himesh Reshammiya; Watch