'Eternal garden of Eden': Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram look deeply in love in wedding reception PICS

After their beautiful Manipuri wedding, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram hosted a party for their friends in Bollywood. The couple looked amazing together in their Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna outfits.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are currently the most talked about couple in Bollywood. That’s because they recently got married in a traditional Manipuri ceremony on November 29. Today, on December 11, the couple hosted a star-studded wedding reception in Mumbai. The actor also dropped some adorable pictures of themselves from the event.

Randeep Hooda drops pictures with his wife Lin Laishram from their wedding reception

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s wedding was extraordinary and beautiful. The couple decided to get married according to Meitei customs at Imphal. The décor, ambiance, and their wedding ensembles, everything were perfectly curated for the dreamy wedding. As promised, the couple hosted a soiree for their B-town friends in Mumbai.

For the special occasion, the Highway actor decided to wear a black velvet bandh gala with matching, perfectly tailored pants. With a pair of shiny formal shoes and hair brushed well, he looked dapper. As for the Mary Kom actress, she looked ravishing in a red and black sequined saree. The matching veil gave her the newly-wedded bride vibes. Both their outfits were by designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna.

Sharing the pictures, he penned a sweet note that read, "In our eternal garden of Eden. #TogetherForever #DeepLinLove #WeddingReception."

Take a look:

Bollywood celebs who attended Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s Mumbai reception

A couple of hours ago, several Bollywood stars walked the red carpet leading to the couple’s reception venue. The grand wedding reception saw Bollywood’s trending couple Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia arrive hand-in-hand. They were joined by veteran actors Jeetendra and Jackie Shroff who obviously brought a sapling for the couple. Next up were actors Chunky Panday, Jaaved Jaffrey, Gajraj Rao, Rasika Dugal, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and his daughter and many others.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram dropped wedding photos

After their wedding, Randeep and Lin dropped official images from their traditional wedding. For the event, he wore a sherwani in white and gold along with a dhoti and traditional dupatta around his neck. His wife, actress Lin, was seen in a mustard yellow outfit which she paired with a beautifully embroidered silk dupatta. Sharing the pictures, the couple penned, “From 'I' to 'We' in a happily ever after.”

