EURO 2020: Amrita Rao reacts to her viral ‘Jal lijiye’ meme post Cristiano Ronaldo Coca Cola snub

Amrita Rao and Shahid Kapoor’s Vivaah is trending currently on social media. The film was released in 2006.

The ongoing UEFA Euro 2020 is in the headlines after Cristiano Ronaldo kept Coca-Cola bottles aside during a press conference. His action has ended up costing the soft drink company a big-time as they are seeing a dip in their shares. To note, he replaced the bottles with water and his actions inspired other footballers like Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli to do the same. The video went viral on social media in no time and fans appreciated him. But the incident also prompted people to share some hilarious memes.

And the latest addition to that list is Jal lijiye meme. The meme is from the film Vivaah which starred and Amrita Rao. The line is from a scene where the lead actor has come to her house for a marriage proposal and she offers him water. She says in proper Hindi. But little did they know that the scene will become popular after 15 years of its release. The meme has taken over the internet. However, the actress has finally reacted to the viral meme featuring her and Ronaldo.

She came with a pun and wrote on Twitter, ‘Wat’er Are U Saying.’ Fans also dropped a comment saying ‘Jal hi jeevan hai’.

Take a look at the tweet here:

Wat'er Are U Saying !!! https://t.co/DAs984Ayj2 — AMRITA RAO (@AmritaRao) June 16, 2021

On the other hand, Zee News reported that Football’s European governing body has warned they might punish footballers if they continue to remove sponsor items during press conferences. To note, the actress is enjoying motherhood over the past few months. She welcomed her first child son with her husband RJ Anmol in November 2020 and named him Veer.

