Evelyn Sharma and Tushaan Bhindi’s honeymoon PICS will make anyone’s heart swoon; Deets inside

Evelyn Sharma has shared a glimpse of the happy time she is spending with hubby Tushaan Bhindi on their honeymoon. Take a look.

Last month, Evelyn Sharma tied the knot with her boyfriend Tushaan Bhindi in an intimate ceremony. On May 15, the two had a country style wedding in Brisbane, Australia. Evelyn was seen donned in a white wedding gown with lace detailing. On the other hand, Tushaan rocked in a formal bluesuit. For their honeymoon, the pair have been holidaying at an undisclosed beach destination. The actress has now shared a glimpse of the happy time they are spending on their vacation. The star took to her personal Instagram handle to post mushy pictures of them which would definitely leave anyone in awe.

Earlier this month, the diva treated all her fans by sharing breathtaking wedding pictures. Now, the actress took to her social media handle to share lovey dovey pictures with her hubby. In the pictures, we can see the happy couple running around on the beach with a beautiful sunset in the backdrop. The actress also penned a short and sweet caption along with the post. She wrote, “Forever honeymooning with you,” followed by a heart emoji.

Take a look:

On the work front, Evelyn Sharma had made her acting debut with the 2012 release From Sydney with Love. The actress is also known for her role in various other popular films including Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Hindi Medium, and Yaariyan. Meanwhile, Tushaan is a dental surgeon and entrepreneur by profession. The couple had met back in 2018 when a mutual friend had set up a blind date for them.

