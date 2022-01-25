Evelyn Sharma on being slammed for sharing breastfeeding pics: It is a natural thing, why be shy about it?

Evelyn Sharma has been the new mother in the town and has been enjoying every bit of motherhood with her daughter Ava. And while the actress has been sharing her motherhood journey on social media, she grabbed a lot of attention of late as she shared a pic of breastfeeding her little girl and wrote how cluster feeding has become a part of her routine. This pic didn’t go down well with a section of the society and Evelyn was even slammed for sharing her private pics on social media.

However, Evelyn is unfazed by the negativity and believes that she wants to share her motherhood journey with her friends and fans. Furthermore, the actress also spoke about the trolls and stated that breastfeeding is a natural process and it is a lot tougher than what people this. Speaking about it with Hindustan Times, Evelyn said, “Such images show vulnerability and strength at the same time. I find it beautiful. Breastfeeding is one of the most natural and healthy things to do. And it really is why women have breasts in the first place. So why be shy about it?”

She further stated that she told her story to encourage other new moms and to tell them that they are not alone. “Breastfeeding is much tougher than people think. When you start out as a new mum, it is often physically and mentally exhausting, particularly cluster feeds. I shared my story to let mums out there know that they aren’t alone in this,” Evelyn added.

