Evelyn Sharma drops adorable PIC of her newborn sleeping next to her dog: ‘Nobody’s listening to mommy'

Last year in November, Evelyn Sharma and her husband Tushaan Bhindi welcomed their first child, a daughter, Ava. Since then the actress has been sharing adorable pictures of her newborn. As Evelyn continues to enjoy her motherhood journey, she decided to treat her fans with yet another glimpse and we are sure, you'll love it. She shared a new picture of her daughter Ava with her doggo. In the photograph, Evelyn’s little munchkin can be seen sleeping next to her pet. Sharing it, the ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ fame wrote, "Busy day learning to roll over. Both are just fooling around and nobody’s listening to mommy! #besties #avaandcoco #mysweetgirls"

For the unversed, Evelyn and her husband Tushaan Bhindi tied the knot in a beautiful country-style wedding in Brisbane, Australia, on May 15 last year. They welcomed their firstborn, daughter Ava Rania Bhindi on November 12. The 'Yaariyan’ actress had shared the good news of the birth of their baby through Instagram handle. She had posted a delightful picture to reveal the news to her followers. Sharing the picture, Evelyn penned, "The most important role of my life… #mommy to @avabhindi"

In November, Evelyn and Tushaan also completed three years of their relationship. To mark the occasion, Evelyn shared a series of their loved-up pictures. “3 years and a lifetime to go! It’s been the craziest roller coaster ride ever and I can’t wait for all the adventures ahead of us! I LOVE YOU!!! Best husband and daddy in the world (sic),” she wrote along with the post.

