Evelyn Sharma enjoys the bliss of motherhood as she shares photo of baby Ava, opens up on her C-section

Actor Evelyn Sharma and husband Tushaan Bhindi welcomed their first child together, daughter Ava Rania Bhindi in the month of November last year. Ever since then, Sharma has been enjoying the bliss of motherhood and often shares chronicles of being a mom via her official Instagram handle. Speaking of which, on Monday, January 24, once again Evelyn shared yet another sweet memory with her baby Ava online.

It so happened that mom Evelyn recently stumbled upon a photo of Ava which was clicked soon after her birth. In the selfie, Sharma can be seen cuddling up with the little munchkin as the camera clicked them together. While sharing the special memory online, Evelyn also opened up on her C-section surgery. The actor wrote, “Found this photo of us in hospital when little Ava was just born. I had dreamed of this moment forever, and had imagined child birth to be this “goddess-like” experience.”

She added, “However, to protect both of our lives we had to opt for a c-section and it became a very different experience. But all is good that ends well.. Thanks to the wonderful team, you were in my arms before I even woke up, my sweet girl… And when I first saw you, I knew that my life was now complete.” Take a look at the photo below:

Previously while sharing yet another cute photo with Ava, Evelyn shared, “Your life is going to change completely when your baby arrives” they said… And OMG has our life changed since little Ava arrived two months ago! We never thought we could feel this kind of all consuming, overwhelming love that we feel for our child! She took away our sleep, our personal space, created her own daily routines that we must follow, and even when we’re at the end of our physical and mental strength, her little face lights up and we want to keep going. It’s incredible the love you can feel for someone so demanding! She is everything! My sweet girl… Our little world.”

Evelyn Sharma got engaged to an Indo-Australian dental surgeon Tushar Bhindi back in October 2019. Two years later in May 2021, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani star tied the knot in Brisbane, Australia.

