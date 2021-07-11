Evelyn Sharma 'over the moon' as she and husband Tushaan Bhindi are expecting their first child

After tying the knot last month, Evelyn Sharma dropped a photo on social media and revealed that she is expecting her first child with Tushaan Bhindi.

Almost a month after tying the knot in Australia's country side, Evelyn Sharma and husband Tushaan Bhindi have announced that they are expecting their first child. An ecstatic Evelyn Sharma revealed the big news in an interview with ETimes and said that it's one of the best birthday gifts. The actress celebrates her birthday on 12 July.

Evelyn said, "We are over the moon! This is simply the best gift I could wish for on my birthday. We look forward to each moment in the future. While the child will be born in Australia, Evelyn added that they "hope to visit our family and friends around the world with our little one when the borders open up."

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress also dropped a photo on social media making the announcement. Flaunting her baby bump, Evelyn wrote, "Can’t wait to hold you in my arms." Evelyn and Tushaan tied the knot in June in a beautiful, small and intimate celebration in the countryside in Australia. In her official announcement, she said, "Mr & Mrs Bhindi. Big big thank you to everyone who made this small ceremony the very best day of our lives!"

Check out Evelyn Sharma's pregnancy announcement:

Revealing what her shared interests with Tushaan are, Evelyn said, "We share a common love for nature and a sustainable lifestyle. Together, we’re the best."

Here's wishing Evelyn and Tushaan many congratulations!

