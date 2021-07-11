  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Evelyn Sharma 'over the moon' as she and husband Tushaan Bhindi are expecting their first child

After tying the knot last month, Evelyn Sharma dropped a photo on social media and revealed that she is expecting her first child with Tushaan Bhindi.
9356 reads Mumbai
Evelyn Sharma 'over the moon' as she and husband Tushaan Bhindi are expecting their first child Evelyn Sharma 'over the moon' as she and husband Tushaan Bhindi are expecting their first child
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Almost a month after tying the knot in Australia's country side, Evelyn Sharma and husband Tushaan Bhindi have announced that they are expecting their first child. An ecstatic Evelyn Sharma revealed the big news in an interview with ETimes and said that it's one of the best birthday gifts. The actress celebrates her birthday on 12 July. 

Evelyn said, "We are over the moon! This is simply the best gift I could wish for on my birthday. We look forward to each moment in the future. While the child will be born in Australia, Evelyn added that they "hope to visit our family and friends around the world with our little one when the borders open up." 

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress also dropped a photo on social media making the announcement. Flaunting her baby bump, Evelyn wrote, "Can’t wait to hold you in my arms." Evelyn and Tushaan tied the knot in June in a beautiful, small and intimate celebration in the countryside in Australia. In her official announcement, she said, "Mr & Mrs Bhindi. Big big thank you to everyone who made this small ceremony the very best day of our lives!"  

Check out Evelyn Sharma's pregnancy announcement: 

Revealing what her shared interests with Tushaan are, Evelyn said, "We share a common love for nature and a sustainable lifestyle. Together, we’re the best." 

Here's wishing Evelyn and Tushaan many congratulations! 

ALSO READ: Neetu Kapoor will treat her future daughter in law like a queen, says daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Credits :Etimes

You may like these
Evelyn Sharma and Tushaan Bhindi’s honeymoon PICS will make anyone’s heart swoon; Deets inside
PHOTOS: Evelyn Sharma & Tushaan Bhindi’s country style wedding pics are all about love and happiness
Evelyn Sharma weds Tushaan Bhindi in country style ceremony in Australia; Shares first PIC & dubs it 'forever'
PHOTOS: Evelyn Sharma gets engaged to beau Tushaan Bhindi in Sydney in the most romantic way
Elli AvrRam reveals she was the matchmaker in Evelyn Sharma's love story
Evelyn Sharma loves the drama and comedy genre the most