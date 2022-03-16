Evelyn Sharma shares a new pic with daughter Ava with an important message on breastfeeding

Evelyn Sharma has been making the headlines ever since she has embraced motherhood for the first time. The actress, who is married to Tushaan Bhindi in May 2021, became a proud mother of baby girl Ava Rania Bhindi on November 12 last year. Ever since then, Evelyn has been regularly posting her motherhood journey on social media along with sharing breastfeeding pics which have received mixed reviews on social media. And now, the actress has once again shared a new pic with her daughter Ava which is making grabbing the eyeballs.

In the pic, Evelyn was sitting on a couch and was seen breastfeeding her daughter. She was dressed in a grey coloured tank top with matching pyjamas and was holding Ava in her arms. In the caption, Evelyn gave a powerful message about breastfeeding and emphasised that it is the best for the kids. She wrote, “All day, every day. #breastisbest”. Soon, fans showered love on the mother and daughter duo in the comment section and called the actress a ‘super mother’.

Take a look at Evelyn Sharma’s pic with daughter Ava:

Meanwhile, Evelyn had also reacted to trolls slamming her for sharing breastfeeding pics. She said, “Such images show vulnerability and strength at the same time. I find it beautiful. Breastfeeding is one of the most natural and healthy things to do”. Evelyn had also encouraged other moms to take up breastfeeding. “I shared my story to let mums out there know that they aren’t alone in this,” Evelyn added.

