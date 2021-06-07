Evelyn Sharma weds Tushaan Bhindi in country style ceremony in Australia; Shares first PIC & dubs it 'forever'

Amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani fame Evelyn Sharma has went ahead to tie the knot with fiance Tushaan Bhindi in Australia on May 15. On Monday, sharing the first photo from the intimate wedding, Evelyn informed fans.

Actor Evelyn Sharma, who is known for her performance in the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, has gone ahead to marry her fiance, Dr Tushaan Bhindi, in a private ceremony in Brisbane, Australia. The actress opted for an intimate country-styled wedding on May 15 and today has shared the first photo from the ceremony on social media. Not just this, the actor spoke to a leading daily and revealed the details of her intimate wedding amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic.

While talking about the wedding, Evelyn told the Bombay Times that she and Tushaan were excited to spend their lives together. The couple had got engaged back in October 2019 and she had shared the news back then in a post on social media. Talking to the daily about her wedding, Evelyn revealed that she and Tushaan were engaged and were planning the wedding for a year and a half. However, she shared that the pandemic slowed them down. She said, "In times like this, we did not want to draw a lot of attention to ourselves; we wanted to keep things simple and straightforward. It was time to make our love and commitment official to the world."

Take a look at the first photo:

In the photo, the actress can be seen clad in a white dress with perfect hair and makeup. On the other hand, Tushaan could be seen opting for a formal blue suit. As soon as she shared the photos, fans and close friends began sending good wishes to the couple.

Sharing details about her wedding that took place last month, Evelyn said, "We started our wedding celebrations with a legal ceremony. Of course, we would have loved for our family and friends from around the world to be present, but we know their blessings are always with us." The actress also revealed that her mother could not be a part of her country-style wedding in May. She also hoped that she and Tushaan would be able to host a reception for family and friends once things get better. She said, "For now, we are grateful for their good wishes and blessings as we pray for a better time ahead for our homeland India."

The couple even adopted a little puppy named Coco last year and Evelyn shared a photo with it and Tushaan on her Instagram handle. Meanwhile, as her popular film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani completed 8 years on May 31, Evelyn shared a special post to celebrate the same.

Also Read|PHOTOS: Evelyn Sharma gets engaged to beau Tushaan Bhindi in Sydney in the most romantic way

Share your comment ×