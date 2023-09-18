'Even Jawan should go...': Director Atlee aims to push Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara starrer for Oscars

Renowned South director Atlee is currently basking in the success of his recent Bollywood debut film as a director in Jawan. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles and became a blockbuster within a few days of its release and is still doing well at the box office. Amid the roaring response the film is receiving, Atlee has expressed his desire in a recent interview, to push the film for the prestigious Academy Awards.

Jawan director Atlee aims to push the film for the Oscars

During a recent interview with ETimes, when the director of the recently released blockbuster film Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role was asked whether he plans to take the film to the Oscars, to which Atlee said, “Of course, even Jawan should go, if everything falls in place. I think every effort, everybody, every director, every technician who is working in cinema, their eyes are on the Golden Globes, Oscars, National Awards, every award. So, definitely, yeah, I would also love to take Jawan to the Oscars. Let's see. I think Khan sir will watch and read this interview. I will also ask him over a call, ‘Sir, should we take this film to the Oscars?”

Atlee breaks his silence on a releasing a different version of Jawan for OTT

During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the director of Jawan, Atlee, made many revealtions. Besides discussing the ongoing success of his Hindi project in theaters, he also assured that he's planning something unique for the OTT release of Jawan.

When asked about a longer and unseen version of the film for the OTT release of the film, the filmmaker said, “I think we’ve given the right ration of emotions, the right length to theatrical. For OTT, we are considering a different rhythm to it. So, yeah, of course, we are working on something so that’s why I didn’t go on my holiday. I’m working on something. Let’s see. Let me surprise you all.”

In the Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer film Jawan, Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt are also seen in a cameo appearance. The movie, directed and written by Atlee, was released on September 7th this year.

ALSO READ: 'We didn't stop at Rs 300 cr': Jawan director Atlee breaks silence on Shah Rukh Khan starrer budget