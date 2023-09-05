'Eventually it was as simple...': How Vicky Kaushal asked wife Katrina Kaif out on a date for the first time

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved couples in B-town. The couple often showcases their PDA moments in public and fans shower love on them. Both of them always praise and show their support for each other whenever they do interviews or press conferences. Even though Vicky shared many inside stories of his relationship with Katrina, the actor recently revealed how he asked his wife out on a date for the first time along with his initial feelings when Kaif started giving him attention.

Vicky Kaushal reveals how he asked his wife Katrina Kaif out on a date for first time

In an interview with Nikhil Taneja, Vicky Kaushal was asked to share the story of how he asked his wife and actress Katrina Kaif on a date for the first time.

The actor blushed and said, "Eventually it was as simple as 'Can I take you out for dinner' (over text). But there was a journey to reach that stage and that journey is not for the cameras but eventually it boiled down to as simple as 'Can I take you out for a dinner?' "

In the same interaction, Vicky also candidly shared his initial feelings when Katrina started giving her attention. The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor shared, "First, I used to feel odd getting attention from her. I used to be like ‘Heh? Are you okay?’ Not that I wasn't giving a lot of attention, it was mutual. For me also, being from the outside and not knowing her as a human being, she was a phenomenon. She still is. It’s just that the human side also added.”

Revealing what attracts him the most about Katrina, Vicky said, "She is very compassionate towards the people around and the environment, that for me is the biggest turn-on for me, always." He also said that he was not sure about Katrina saying yes to him for marriage as Vicky continued, "The thing is in our courtship it didn’t reach a stage when it was suspense, if I ask her for marriage, it might be a yes or a no. We just knew from the beginning that this is extremely serious. We are in this to look for something permanent and we had that understanding.”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's work fronts

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal has Sam Bahadur in the pipeline. The actor was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is set to feature in one of the most anticipated films of the year Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. The first poster for the film was unveiled recently.

