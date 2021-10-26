Ever energetic Ranveer Singh is a Gucci boy in this pic as he starts his day

Tuesday began on a cool note for Ranveer Singh fans as the actor shared a glimpse of his mood for the day with a photo. The 83 actor has been quite busy with the shoot of his debut TV show these days and is also a part of Sooryavanshi promotions. Amid this, Ranveer is ensuring he treats his fans with glimpses from his work days and well, Tuesday came with a special photo for his fans. Not just a photo, Ranveer also gave his fans his 'mantra' for the week and well, it is something all can pay heed to.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer shared a photo in which he is seen sitting in his car, all set to head out for his work day. Being a lover of Gucci attire, Ranveer was seen clad in a blue tracksuit by the brand. The 83 star teamed it up with a cool pair of sunglasses and was also seen sporting his diamond studs. The handsome star posed for a selfie in the backseat of his car and shared it on his handle. He wrote, "Tuesdays, Never-lose days."

Take a look:

Earlier, Ranveer had commented on Kunal Kemmu's self-appreciation post and loved his ripped avatar. He had hyped up the Lootcase actor by dropping a sweet comment on Kunal's post workout photos. Ranveer also has been in the headlines after his song Aila Re Aillaa with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn from Sooryavanshi was released.

The film is all set to release on Diwali 2021 in theatres and Ranveer will be seen in a cameo in the film as his character Simmba from Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Besides this, Ranveer is also shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. The film is being directed by Karan Johar. Ranveer's much awaited film, 83 also releases this year on Christmas.

