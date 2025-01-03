5 evergreen movies on Netflix that will always come to your rescue on a boring day

For every Bollywood buff who enjoys binge-watching entertaining movies on their day off, it can sometimes be difficult to pick one given the scores of movies that are released every year. But on a day when you feel like enjoying wholesome evergreen movies on Netflix then here are five of our favorite picks. Shah Rukh Khan’s Main Hoon Na to Ranbir Kapoor’s Raajneeti, there’s one for everyone. Check them out below!

5 evergreen movies on Netflix to enjoy any time of the day:

1. Main Hoon Na (2004)

Star cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Amrita Rao, Zayed Khan, Kirron Kher

Genre: Action/Drama/Romance

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

Director: Farah Khan

Main Hoon Na is like a warm cup of coffee on a chilling winter morning. It’s the movie that is often craved, not just by SRK fans but by ardent cinema lovers who want to watch something comforting that’s also a complete entertainer.

2. Gabbar Is Back (2015)

Star cast: Akshay Kumar, Shruti Haasan, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Genre: Action/Crime/Drama

IMDb rating: 7.0/10

Director: Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi

Next up in this list of evergreen movies on Netflix is Gabbar Is Back. An official remake of A. R. Murugadoss's 2002 Tamil film Ramanaa, the critical and commercially successful movie showcases how a vengeful college professor takes on the corrupt government head-on for the greater good of society. He adopts the name Gabbar for himself from the popular antagonist in Sholay.

3. Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)

Star cast: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav

Genre: Horror/Comedy

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Director: Priyadarshan

Bhool Bhulaiyaa was a mega blockbuster that not only scared the audience with bouts of horror, but the epic straight-faced comedy of the characters also made cinephiles laugh out loud. The movie became so popular that the makers came up with a sequel, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in 2022 with Tabu, Kartik Aaryan, and Kiara Advani. On Diwali this year, the audience was served Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri leading the show.

4. OMG 2 (2023)

Star cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam Dhar, Akshay Kumar, Vadivelu

Genre: Comedy/Drama

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Director: Amit Rai

The spiritual sequel to the 2012 movie OMG – Oh My God!, OMG 2 touched upon the topic of sex education in schools. It narrates the life and struggle of a middle-class father who fights the education system to help his child regain the confidence and the will to live. The award-winning movie emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2023. This is definitely one of those evergreen movies on Netflix that will help you escape from boredom.

5. Raajneeti (2010)

Star cast: Ajay Devgn, Nana Patekar, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Manoj Bajpayee

Genre: Crime/Drama/Thriller

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

Director: Prakash Jha

If you’re in the mood for a gripping thriller then Raajneeti should be your pick. The political drama showcases how the son of a politician drops his plan to move abroad with his wife after the tragic demise of his father. He goes beyond his will and enters the world of politics.

These are a handful of evergreen movies on Netflix that will always come to your rescue on a boring day. Have a great day!

