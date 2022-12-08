'Evergreen' stills of birthday boy Dharmendra from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani sets, courtesy Karan Johar

All eyes are on Karan Johar ever since he announced his directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani . It will be after a hiatus of almost 7 years that he will be returning to the director’s seat. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead and will also see veteran actors like Dharmendra , Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. Today Dharmendra is celebrating his 87th birthday and on his special day, Karan took to his Instagram handle to share some unseen stills of the megastar from the film. We bet this is going to get you excited about the film.

In the first still, we can see Dharmendra looking cool in a maroon-coloured sweater with a collar. He has a grey muffler wrapped around his neck and is all smiles for the camera. In the next still, the veteran star looks handsome as he is wearing a black long coat over grey pants and has a grey and white checks muffler wrapped around his neck. Sharing these pictures, Kjo wrote, “Happy Birthday to a mega star with the kindest heart and the warmest aura… its been an honour, pleasure and privilege to direct you Dharamji…. @aapkadharam … you are a blessing to our film #rockyaurranikipremkahani.”

Karan Johar announces the theatrical release date of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Karan Johar had taken to his Instagram account to share a statement regarding the release date of the film starring Alia and Ranveer. In his note, he mentioned that the film will release in theatres on 28th April 2023. The note read, “After 7 years, it's time for me to return to my first home- the cinemas. I had the absolute honour of working with not one, but many illustrious actors on the set of my 7th film. The familial nostalgic feeling of an ensemble cast, creating music that captivates the hearts and a story that runs deep to the roots of our family traditions.”

Concluding the note, KJo wrote, “It's that time again- to huddle with your family and friends, buy the popcorn and witness just sheer love and entertainment unfold on the big screen. We're overwhelmed and impatiently excited to finally inform... Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in cinemas 28th April 2023.” Check out his complete post below.

About Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is touted to be a new-age romantic film. It features an ensemble cast that includes Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.