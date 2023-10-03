'Every opinion is a vision...': Anushka Sharma drops cryptic message amid second pregnancy rumors

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma are one of the loveliest couples in B-town. They tied the knot in 2017 and embraced parenthood in 2021 with the entry of daughter Vamika into their lives. For a few days, reports claimed that the actress was pregnant with her second baby. Amid all of this, Anushka shared a cryptic message on her social media account.

Anushka Sharma drops cryptic message amid second pregnancy rumors

Taking to her Instagram a while ago, Anushka Sharma shared a post by 'highestdimension' on her Instagram which read "When you understand that every opinion is a vision loaded with personal history, you will begin to understand that all judgment is a confession." Take a look:

Reportedly, Team India arrived at the Trivandrum Domestic Airport for its ODI World Cup warm-up session against the Netherlands sans Virat Kohli on Sunday, October 1.

Kohli reportedly took permission from the team management and left for Mumbai due to a personal emergency. According to Cricbuzz, a source from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stated that the father of Vamika is expected to join the team on Monday by confirming the development.

This change in the cricketer's schedule comes amid rumors of his wife and Indian actress Anushka's pregnancy. Several entertainment outlets in India have reported that the couple is expecting their second child.

