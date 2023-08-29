'Everyday he sees a new me': Rani Mukerji reveals how she makes her marriage with Aditya Chopra interesting

Starting from a regional film debut, Rani Mukerji has risen to become one of the top actresses in the Hindi Film Industry, dominating Bollywood for more than twenty years. She began her acting journey in 1996 and has continued to progress without looking back. She ruled the 2000s by delivering a series of hit movies. The actress tied the knot with filmmaker Aditya Chopra in the year 2014. The actress claimed she was “more private” than her husband and has recently opened up about their relationship and how it has evolved over the years.

Rani Mukerji reveals the secret behind making her marriage with Aditya Chopra interesting

During a recent interview with Film Companion, Rani Mukerji spoke about how she tries to make her marriage with the director-producer and her husband Aditya Chopra interesting. The Hichki actress revealed, “The best thing about relationships is that you need to shock your partner every day, and I shock Adi every day. It is like every day he sees a new me. He is like 'I don't know what is coming today'. So that is good. He is really bechara (helpless) and simple. It is boring to be simple, so I like to make him... He is always like ‘Aaj kya hoga (What will happen today)?’ So, he tells me that ‘For me, it is like I am every day putting on a new channel. One day it is comedy, one day it is drama. One day it is violence’. One day it is romance, of course. So it is like a different movie each day; it is nice.”

Rani Mukerji reveals her weekly ritual of a movie date with her husband Aditya Chopra

The actress also revealed that both she and her husband Aditya Chopra watch a film together every Friday. She said, “For me, the best time that Adi (Aditya Chopra) and me have is when we go to watch a movie together. That is something we continue doing every Friday at YRF (Yash Raj Films studio) in Mumbai. But when we are outside India, we go everywhere. It is lovely to hold hands and all. It’s quite nice... I think it is fun, just going and standing in the line, getting your ticket, getting your popcorn. Nowadays you get pizza also, which is great. So you get quite good food. It is nice to eat, watch your film. It is crazy, it is such a good experience.”

On the work front, Rani Mukerji was last seen in the film Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway directed by Ashima Chibber and the actress is willing to be a part of Mardaani 3.

