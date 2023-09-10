‘Everyone starts bit*hing’: Farah Khan reveals why no one wants to leave Karan Johar’s parties early

Farah Khan Kunder wears multiple hats. She is a film director, producer, writer, dancer, and choreographer who has also tried her hands at acting. Her journey from being a dance tutor to a star director is the most inspiring one. The mother of three is known for not mincing her words and sometimes revealing the well-kept secrets of B-town. The celebrity is currently out and about, roaming the streets of Azerbaijan. But Farah was in a conversation with comedian, actor, and host Maniesh Paul on his podcast titled the Maniesh Paul Podcast.

Farah Khan reveals why no one wants to leave Karan Johar’s parties early

During their fun conversation, the stars spoke about Bollywood parties, especially the ones that filmmaker Karan Johar organizes. Maniesh said that Farah always makes sure to be the last one to leave KJo’s parties. Revealing her secret behind this, the choreographer said, “This I’ve learned over time. Earlier, I used to exit first. But later I got to know that everyone starts bit*hing about the one who leaves first.”

Farah further shared about an incident that got both of them cracking. She said that once she had exited and was outdoors already. But to test this theory, she decided to sneakily creep into the party from the back door. But, to her surprise, no one was bad-mouthing about her.

“Once I had left and then I crept from the back door and through the balcony I was listening but unfortunately, they were not talking about me. So I told Karan that ‘I won’t leave first because the moment I step out of the door, you will start, ‘See what she was wearing and all..’” Farah said adding that now Karan doesn’t even wait. He says everything to everyone’s face.

Farah Khan’s work front

You might have seen Farah making cameo appearances in movies like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Joker, Happy New Year, and many more. She has also been part of many TV shows as one of the judges. Very recently, she choreographed the song Chaleya from Shah Rukh Khan’s action-thriller Jawan.

ALSO READ: Farah Khan runs away with Ashneer Grover’s phone in hilarious new video; the EPIC chase will crack you up