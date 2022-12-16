Everything is ugly until Sonam Kapoor wears it; Stunning PICS from store launch in Delhi

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja always steals the eyes of the fashion brigade across the globe. She is the brand ambassador of several renowned brands. The Neerja actor always dresses to impress and all her Instagram pictures are evidence of the same. Recently, she and her husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child on August 20, 2022. And even during her phase of pregnancy, she never failed to win the hearts of her fans with her maternity looks.

In the latest development, Sonam Kapoor arrived in the national capital for a store launch in Delhi. At the venue of the launch, she was seen wearing a black full-sleeved dress with a deep neck cut. She looked damn stunning in her attire and aced her look by flashing her precious smile.

Sonam Kapoor and her popular works

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor is no less than a fashion icon in Bollywood. Some of her popular films include I Hate Luv Storys, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Raanjhanaa, and Neerja to name a few. She was last seen in the 2019 film ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’. Nowadays, she is busy spending quality time with her family and her little child, Vayu.

Soon after Anand and Sonam welcomed their child Vayu to this world, she received blessings and warm wishes from several celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Anil Kapoor to name a few.

