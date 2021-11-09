Everything you need to know about Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa’s Jaipur wedding

If there is any other couple that fans have all their attention on other than Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif then it is Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa. The talented couple has been in a steady relationship for almost 10 years and we cannot be more than happy with the news of them getting married soon. Well, their love story is finally all set to enter the next and one of the most beautiful phases, marriage. For the past few weeks, reports of the lovebirds tying the knot in November has been doing the rounds and we are sure that most of you want to know everything about this starry wedding. So here is all you need to know about Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s wedding.

From what we have learnt, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s wedding ceremonies would take place in November on 10, 11 and 12. The lovebirds have chosen the royal state of Rajasthan to get hitched. “They are getting married in a traditional ceremony in Jaipur. The invites are still being rolled out, and the preparations are going on in full swing. Only their near and dear ones will be a part of the wedding,” informs a source close to the development. It will be a private wedding ceremony that would be attended by close friends and family members.

Patralekhaa had first seen Rajkummar Rao on-screen when she was watching Love Sex Aur Dhokha and thought of him to be a weird guy. In an interview, Rajkummar had revealed that he had seen the Citylights actress in an ad and made up his mind then and there that he would marry her. Their love story is straight out of a fairytale where once they started working together in Citylights, sparks flew and they knew they were meant to be. Patralekhaa had earlier revealed that she and Rajkummar would not go out on official dates but they would instead go out on long drives, movies or even sit at home and eat our hearts out. They were there to support each other in highs and lows and ups and downs.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa started dating when they were not big names in the industry and today they are going to get hitched at a time when they have become popular names here. Guess! This is what true love is.

