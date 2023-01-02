Everything you need to know about SRK's onscreen daughter Sana Saeed's fiancé Csaba Wagner

Bollywood and the entertainment industry are incomplete without a child artist. Most of the films have had some memorable child actors who remain in the memory of fans even after several years of the film’s release. One such popular child actor is Sana Saeed. Is there anyone who has not seen Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji? Well, if you have then you would obviously remember SRK and Rani’s 8-year-old daughter in the film. She was non-other than Sana Saeed, who was adorable in the film. But today, she has grown up into a gorgeous woman and stunned us in films like Student Of The Year. The actress often grabs the limelight for her fashion game but this time she is in the headlines for a special reason. The diva recently got engaged and the video of her dreamy proposal with her boyfriend has been going viral. Sana’s boyfriend Csaba Wagner recently shared a video of him proposing to his ladylove and made us all go awwww. Well, if you want to know who exactly is this man who stole Sana’s heart, then scroll down to grab all the information. Who is Csaba Wagner?

Sana Saeed’s boyfriend Csaba Wagner is a Los Angeles-based sound designer and also has his hands in business based in Los Angeles and lives there. Csaba is a company Director and Supervising Sound Designer at Sweet Justice Sound Inc. According to information available on the internet, he was born in Hungary. His inclination toward sound and music started when he was just 8 years old. But, it was only when he was 24 years old that he shifted to LA to work as a sound designer on films and games. Csaba often shares pictures with the actress. He has just over 800 followers on Instagram. You can see many beautiful pictures of Sana on Csaba's Instagram account. Csaba has extended sounds for various projects alongside big names in Hollywood. Csaba and Sana’s proposal video Csaba Wagner took to his Instagram handle to share an adorable video. It was while ringing in 2023 that he proposed to his longtime girlfriend Sana Saeed. In the video, we can see the actress looking gorgeous in a black bodycon dress. She wore this dress which had a thigh-high slit on one side. The actress left her hair open and paired a pair of black knee-high boots with her dress. On the other hand, Csaba can be seen twinning in a black shirt and blue denim. He looked handsome as he held the ring in his hand and can be seen going down on his knees, while Sana, on the other hand, seems to be pleasantly surprised at being proposed. The video also features Sana showing off her engagement ring and some adorable pictures of the couple. Sharing this video, Csaba in the caption, dropped heart and ring emoticons. Soon after he shared the post and tagged Sana, her industry friends flooded the comment section. Parzaan Dastur commented, "Congrats Sana!" Tanuj Virwani commented, "Wowwwww congratulations," followed by a heart emoticon. Mukti Mohan wrote, "Whooaa. Stay blessed you two!!Congratulations."

Sana and Csaba’s first anniversary Just a few days back, Sana and Csaba shared their first anniversary. The Student of The Year actress posted this video compilation of her several happy moments with her beau. In the video, she and her fiancé can be seen going on dates together, dancing, clicking selfies, enjoying on the beach, being goofy with their pet cat, and just being in love. In the caption, she wrote, “To the BEST YEAR EVER (red heart emoji) Happy One My Love”.