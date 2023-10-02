'Everywhere I go, people stop and...': Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh opens up on success of Kareena Kapoor's Jaane Jaan

Jaane Jaan starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat has been receiving rave reviews since its release. This film, adapted from Keigo Higashino's novel The Devotion of Suspect X published in 2005, stars Bebo in the main role. Now, in a recent interview, Jaane Jaan director Sujoy Ghosh opened up on the success of the film as well as the feedback he has been getting from the audience.

Sujoy Ghosh opens up on success of Kareena Kapoor Khan's Jaane Jaan

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sujoy Ghosh shared his opinion while reacting to the success of Jaane Jaan. He said, "Everywhere I go, people stop and ask me, ‘Body kahaan hai?’ (Where's the body?) It’s good fun. And that’s what art is all about, whether you make it a painting or book or sculpture, unless people talk, kya faayda? (What's the point)."

He added that when he read the original book, it left him with many questions and he wanted to convey that to the audience stating that it is the purpose of a film. The filmmaker further added, "The word has spread out and I have been getting calls from all over the place. This has happened with all my films. It is the audience that has carried the film (and made it a success)."

During an interview with the same portal, Ghosh opened up on Kareena Kapoor Khan's bond with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. He said, "It did worry me in the beginning but Kareena was so enthused to work with Vijay and Jaideep. And that helps you because when you see her getting excited to work with these guys without you asking her anything. But to her credit, she was much more front-footed in this project.”

He also spoke about casting Kareena as Maya in the film. Praising the actress, Sujoy said, “I needed somebody at that age to be fearless and Kareena is fearless. When she was playing Maya, she couldn’t give a s**t about Kareena Kapoor. She knew Maya was a single mom, who works and takes care of her child. Her life is all about work. This woman hardly has any time for herself. And Kareena didn’t want a costume during the whole film because she understood that this girl, she doesn’t get time. One jacket is enough for her. Kareena completely embraced it.”

Meanwhile, Jaane Jaan was released on Netflix on September 21.

