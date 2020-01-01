Ex BB 13 contestant Dalljiet Kaur shares an emotional note on New Year in memory of late actor Kushal Punjabi

Dalljiet Kaur does not seem to have yet come to terms with close friend Kushal Punjabi's sudden demise. She walked into the New Year writing a heartfelt post for the late actor in his remembrance.

The year has passed and we've ventured into a new one, but some memories have still not faded away. Speaking of this popular actor Kushal Punjabi's sudden demise that left shock-waves last week is still very fresh in some people's memory. And one such actress is Dalljiet Kaur, who was extremely close to the Ishq Mein Marjawan actor. While everyone brought in new year with happy posts and party mood, Dalljiet rather took an emotional route and shared an heartwarming note on her Instagram handle in memory of the late actor.

Sharing a series of pictures of Kushal and his son Kiaan, the ex Bigg Boss 13 contestant recalled her memories with him. She stated that his pure soul has inspired her an helped her in the most difficult times of her life. His words still echo in her ears and he will forever live in her heart and be her strength. She further added that she knows he believed in whatever he said and she will miss him for all the years to come.

Take a look at Dalljiet's heartwarming post for Kushal Punjabi on New Year's eve here:

For the unversed, Kushal Punjabi committed suicide in his Pali Hill residence on the night of 26 December 2019. The news broke out next morning and left shock-waves in across the nation. Though the actual reason of his death is not known, speculations are riffe that the actor was suffering from a failed marriage and also financial crisis. He left a suicide note behind, stating that no one is responsible for his death. Reportedly, in his suicide note, he has mentioned a division of his assests. The note stated that 50% of his property must be given to his parents and sister, the rest 50% will go to his son, Kian.

