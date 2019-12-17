Ex Bigg Boss contestant Payal Rohatgi granted bail for her social media posts on the Nehru and Gandhi family

Today, Ex Bigg Boss contestant Payal Rohatgi was granted bail for her social media posts on the Nehru and Gandhi family. Read on!

After being arrested on December 15, today, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Payal Rohatgi has been released on bail. Payal Rohatgi was arrested by Bundi Police for her post on social media, which allegedly defamed the Nehru-Gandhi family. Announcing her release, ANI tweeted, “Model & actress Payal Rohatgi who was arrested by Bundi police on Dec 15, allegedly for her comment on former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, has been released on bail with two sureties of Rs 25000 each.”

Post her arrest, the court had remanded Payal Rohatgi in judicial custody for nine days. As per reports, the Rajasthan police picked the actress from her residence in Ahmedabad on Sunday morning and later, Payal Rohatgi was arrested on Sunday night in Bundi. Earlier, the Bundi court rejected her bail application as they said the right to freedom of speech under the Indian Constitution is not unlimited. On October 10, the state youth Congress general secretary, Charmesh Sharma, filed a complaint against Payal over her social media posts, an FIR was registered against Payal Rohatgi under the IT Act in the Sadar police station of Bundi. As per reports, Charmesh Sharma, gave a written complaint with a clip of the allegedly defamatory post to the Bundi police. Charmesh Sharma, in his complaint, had alleged that the video has hateful comments, which are detrimental to the unity and integrity of the country.

For all those who don’t know, Payal Rohatgi participated in 2008 in Bigg Boss, and she participated in Nach Baliye with fiancé Sangram Singh

Rajasthan: Model & actress Payal Rohatgi who was arrested by Bundi police on Dec 15, allegedly for her comment on former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, has been released on bail with two sureties of Rs 25000 each. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/UOaJF508by — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019

Credits :ANI

Read More