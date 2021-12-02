Ex couple Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao reunite to celebrate son Azad’s birthday; See Inside Pics

Aamir Khan’s youngest son Azad recently turned a year older. On the special occasion, the Laal Singh Chaddha star reunited with his ex-wife Kiran Rao. On Tuesday, December 1, author and columnist, Shobhaa De took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their intimate family celebration online among fans. In the post, Aamir Khan can be seen having a gala time with his son.

From cutting cake to sharing a contagious smile for a warm family photo, the 3 Idiots actor can be seen beaming with joy. In one photo, Aamir also appears to be engrossed in a deep conversation with his family members. While sharing the photos online, Shobhaa De wrote, “#portraitsbyde A warm and wonderful evening with scrumptious ghar ka khaana... #togetherness #famjam @aamirkhanproductions.”

On the professional front, Aamir has Laal Singh Chaddha in the pipeline. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is an upcoming comedy-drama flick starring Naga Chaitanya and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles alongside her. Inspired by the 1994 Hollywood film, Forrest Gump, the plot of the film will trace exemplary events of India’s history unfolding through the perspective of an autistic man, Laal Singh Chaddha. After facing several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film is slated for a release during Christmas 2021 this year.

