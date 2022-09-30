Ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha is Sussanne Khan's 'One of the favorite movies ever'-Review

Just ahead of the few hours of release of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha, Sussanne Khan has shared her reviews on the film. Calling Vikram Vedhaone one of her favourite movies ever, she said that the film is going to be a "huge blockbuster". Hailing the film, the interior designer took to her Instagram and penned a congratulatory note for Hrithik, Saif and the entire team for this tremendous entertainer. Helmed by director duo Pushkar and Gayatri, the movie also stars Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf. In her note, Sussanne wrote, “RA RA RA RA...Rooooom this is by far one of my favourite movies ever!!! Superrrrbly gripping and full of Thrillssss!! Congratulations @hrithikroshan @saifalikhan_online and the entire team... for this tremendous entertainer!!! this one is going to be a huggge BLOCKBUSTER.”

Have a look at Sussanne’s post: