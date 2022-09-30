Ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha is Sussanne Khan's 'One of the favorite movies ever'-Review
Sussanne Khan said Vikram Vedha is going to be a huge blockbuster.
Just ahead of the few hours of release of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha, Sussanne Khan has shared her reviews on the film. Calling Vikram Vedhaone one of her favourite movies ever, she said that the film is going to be a "huge blockbuster". Hailing the film, the interior designer took to her Instagram and penned a congratulatory note for Hrithik, Saif and the entire team for this tremendous entertainer. Helmed by director duo Pushkar and Gayatri, the movie also stars Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf.
In her note, Sussanne wrote, “RA RA RA RA...Rooooom this is by far one of my favourite movies ever!!! Superrrrbly gripping and full of Thrillssss!! Congratulations @hrithikroshan @saifalikhan_online and the entire team... for this tremendous entertainer!!! this one is going to be a huggge BLOCKBUSTER.”
Have a look at Sussanne’s post:
To note, Sussanne Khan is Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife. They were childhood sweethearts and got married in 2000. Their marriage lasted for 14 years after which the former couple parted their ways in 2014. They have two children together — sons Hridaan and Hrehaan Roshan. Susanne is often in the news for her cordial equation with ex-husband Hrithik and his girlfriend, Saba Azad. They never miss a chance to cheer for each other, and their Instagram exchange shows it all.
Talking about Vikram Vedha, the movie is the remake of the hit 2017 film of the same name, starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. In the Hindi version, Saif Ali Khan plays the role of a cop named Vikram, while Hrithik Roshan plays the role of a gangster named Vedha. The film will clash at the box office with Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I, based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's popular novel of the same name. Speaking of the clash, Hrithik Roshan, during a promotional event, said, "I haven't read the book. So, for me, it's just Vikram Vedha. That's all I know," as per a report in Hindustan Times. The film is slated to release on September 30.
