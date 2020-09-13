Excerpt of Rekha's media trial after Mukesh Aggarwal's demise from her biography goes viral amid Rhea's case
The Sushant Singh Rajput case has shone light upon a variety of facets related to the case. From bringing the dark underbelly of Bollywood under the spotlight to the electronic media coverage of the case, the late actor's demise has shown the ugly side of multiple things. And on top of that list has been the condemnation of Rhea Chakraborty and how the actress as well as her family has been hounded by various news channels.
Amidst this raging debate, especially after Rhea's tee about 'smashing patriarchy made headlines, a netizens has now taken to social media to share an excerpt from Rekha's autobiography. The now viral post refers to an excerpt from Rekha: The Untold Story by Yasser Usman.
The excerpt talks about how the actress was labelled a 'witch' or 'black widow' when her husband and businessman Mukesh Aggarwal died by suicide in 1990 few months after their marriage. As is reported, Aggarwal used to suffer from chronic depression but Rekha was blamed for his demise, similar to what is happening in Sushant Singh Rajput's case.
Sharing the excerpt, the post read, "The press lapped up the sensational story of Mukesh’s suicide and featured reports with outrageous headlines like ‘The Black Widow’ (Showtime, November 1990) and ‘The Macabre Truth behind Mukesh’s Suicide’ (Cine Blitz, November 1990). Delhi high society and Bombay’s film industry vociferously condemned Rekha for ‘murdering’ Mukesh Agarwal. 1990-2020 : 30 years Similar cases, similar reactions.Still asking why is smashing the patriarchy and feminism relevant?"
Anonymous 38 minutes ago
What the hell! Wasn't the #metoo movement in India a media trial? There were lots of women who blamed men left-right-centre often without evidence. Why didn't anyone complain about the man-hunt then. Weren't the men complained about hounded by the media then? And rightfully so. Sajid Khan had no trial and yet he's not shown his face since then to the media. There were so many accusations made against him and no evidence given. Yet the media created such a hullabullo that his reputation is in tatters. Again rightly so! Now the feminists are going wild saying "witchhunt against Rhea"! No wonder people don't take feminists seriously. If you are asking for equality between the genders, take the same stand for men too. These Swara, Deepika, Sodumb, Richa, Tapsee, Dandekar are a bag full of uneducated, brainless women! They ruin it for other women by being selective about their feminism. Jerks all of them.
Anonymous 47 minutes ago
Anonymous 47 minutes ago
Believe me, no true feminist is happy about #metoo. What started out as a genuine movement was ruined by pseudo-feminists which tarnished the reputation of true feminist. And a true feminist will call out each and every gender based wrong. This encompasses #metoo or labelling Rhea as 'dayan' or 'gold-digger'
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Ye kya media trial, media trial laga rakha hai. If Aaditya Thackeray is jailed tomorrow, don't you think the media will create an even bigger ruckus? It will bring even more madness. Stop getting in gender in to everything. She is paying for what she did. Koi sadak se pakar ke jail mein nahin daal diya usko!
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Ok, so why are people celebrating her incarceration as if this is the "Justice for SSR"? I'm sorry but SSR was not a 2 year old kid forced to consume drugs. He did out of choice not compulsion. Do you know had be been alive, he would have been jailed too and maybe would've had a heavier sentence than what she will receive? What is her fault in SSR's death? Every relationship has problems, many relationships don't end well, will you always blame the second half? People will be afraid to be in a relationship now especially with anyone suffering from a mental disease.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Difference is court has proven crime by reah that is why she is in jail.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Nothing is proven except that both of them are druggies, nothing at all
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Court has not proven anything yet. In fact the matter is not even in court yet. It’s still under investigation. Her custody is a pretrial incarceration.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Maybe there is a money kapoor connection?