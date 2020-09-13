Excerpt of Rekha's media trial after Mukesh Aggarwal's demise from her biography goes viral amid Rhea's case

After Rhea Chakraborty's media trial, a netizen has now taken to social media to share an excerpt from Rekha's autobiography which highlights similarities.

The Sushant Singh Rajput case has shone light upon a variety of facets related to the case. From bringing the dark underbelly of Bollywood under the spotlight to the electronic media coverage of the case, the late actor's demise has shown the ugly side of multiple things. And on top of that list has been the condemnation of Rhea Chakraborty and how the actress as well as her family has been hounded by various news channels.

Amidst this raging debate, especially after Rhea's tee about 'smashing patriarchy made headlines, a netizens has now taken to social media to share an excerpt from 's autobiography. The now viral post refers to an excerpt from Rekha: The Untold Story by Yasser Usman.

The excerpt talks about how the actress was labelled a 'witch' or 'black widow' when her husband and businessman Mukesh Aggarwal died by suicide in 1990 few months after their marriage. As is reported, Aggarwal used to suffer from chronic depression but Rekha was blamed for his demise, similar to what is happening in Sushant Singh Rajput's case.

Sharing the excerpt, the post read, "The press lapped up the sensational story of Mukesh’s suicide and featured reports with outrageous headlines like ‘The Black Widow’ (Showtime, November 1990) and ‘The Macabre Truth behind Mukesh’s Suicide’ (Cine Blitz, November 1990). Delhi high society and Bombay’s film industry vociferously condemned Rekha for ‘murdering’ Mukesh Agarwal. 1990-2020 : 30 years Similar cases, similar reactions.Still asking why is smashing the patriarchy and feminism relevant?"

