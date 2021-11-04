Exchange of love & light: Vicky Kaushal on celebrating Diwali with family & the success of Sardar Udham

Vicky Kaushal has been making headlines recently for his wedding rumors with Katrina Kaif. In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Vicky spoke about celebrating Diwali with family and the success of his latest release Sardar Udham. Vicky said, “Last year, we celebrated Diwali over video calls. Fortunately, this year, we’re heading towards a lifestyle, where things are moving towards normalcy, which [in turn] is making me even more excited about festivals. We are all looking forward to the essence of togetherness once again, this Diwali.”

Vicky added, “When I was a kid, I lived in a predominantly Maharashtrian society. We would start celebrating Diwali early in the morning... We would dress up in new clothes and be part of ghar ki puja. After that, we would visit our friends’ homes. But the one thing that has remained constant is the happiness in the air and the exchange of love and light.” Speaking about the tremendous response to his film ‘Sardar Udham’ Vicky said, “It gives you a lot of confidence when you work in a film and give it your all and then it gets loved by the audience. The affection coming our way is incredible. The audience has made it their own and are now carrying it forward and recommending it to their friends.”

Vicky spoke about Sardar Udham not being selected for the Oscar submission, he said, “There’s a committee full of film experts from across the nation and they know their job well. They’ve seen the films they had shortlisted and they went with what they thought was the best film to represent India on global map. We’ve to move on and respect their decision.”

Also Read| REVEALED: Here's how Vicky Kaushal popped the big marriage question to Katrina Kaif