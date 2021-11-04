Exchange of love & light: Vicky Kaushal on celebrating Diwali with family & the success of Sardar Udham

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 04, 2021 01:23 AM IST  |  2.9K
   
Exchange of love & light: Vicky Kaushal on celebrating Diwali with family & the success of Sardar Udham
Exchange of love & light: Vicky Kaushal on celebrating Diwali with family & the success of Sardar Udham
Advertisement

Vicky Kaushal has been making headlines recently for his wedding rumors with Katrina Kaif. In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Vicky spoke about celebrating Diwali with family and the success of his latest release Sardar Udham. Vicky said, “Last year, we celebrated Diwali over video calls. Fortunately, this year, we’re heading towards a lifestyle, where things are moving towards normalcy, which [in turn] is making me even more excited about festivals. We are all looking forward to the essence of togetherness once again, this Diwali.”

Vicky added, “When I was a kid, I lived in a predominantly Maharashtrian society. We would start celebrating Diwali early in the morning... We would dress up in new clothes and be part of ghar ki puja. After that, we would visit our friends’ homes. But the one thing that has remained constant is the happiness in the air and the exchange of love and light.” Speaking about the tremendous response to his film ‘Sardar Udham’ Vicky said, “It gives you a lot of confidence when you work in a film and give it your all and then it gets loved by the audience. The affection coming our way is incredible. The audience has made it their own and are now carrying it forward and recommending it to their friends.”

Vicky spoke about Sardar Udham not being selected for the Oscar submission, he said, “There’s a committee full of film experts from across the nation and they know their job well. They’ve seen the films they had shortlisted and they went with what they thought was the best film to represent India on global map. We’ve to move on and respect their decision.”

Also Read| REVEALED: Here's how Vicky Kaushal popped the big marriage question to Katrina Kaif 

Advertisement

Credits: Hindustan Times


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12

Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12" Lcd Writing Tablet Doodle Board,...

$22.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Lilliput 10.1

Lilliput 10.1" Fa1016/c Ips Fhd 1000:1 Hdmi/vga Supports 4k 30hz Glass+glass Tec...

$259.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Mosonio Compatible With Apple Watch Band 40mm With Case Women, Jewelry Replacement Metal Wristband Strap With 2 Pack Bling Pc Protective Cover For Iwatch Series 6/5/4(pink)

Mosonio Compatible With Apple Watch Band 40mm With Case Women, Jewelry Replaceme...

$19.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile Slot)

Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile S...

$249.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Mighty Max Battery 12v 9ah Sla Battery Replacement For Sel Hys1290 Brand Product

Mighty Max Battery 12v 9ah Sla Battery Replacement For Sel Hys1290 Brand Product

$29.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Sony Sel-20f28 E-mount 20mm F2.8 Prime Fixed Lens

Sony Sel-20f28 E-mount 20mm F2.8 Prime Fixed Lens

$298.00
$345.50 (14%)
 Buy Now
Cell Phone Stand, Tablet Holder, Saiji Height Adjustable Aluminum Stand Mount, Compatible With Iphone, Samsung Cell Phone, Tablet, Ipad, Nintendo Switch, Kindle, Up To 10 Inch Screen (black)

Cell Phone Stand, Tablet Holder, Saiji Height Adjustable Aluminum Stand Mount, C...

$10.00
$15.99 (37%)
 Buy Now
Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-fi, Mystic Bronze -512gb

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-fi, Mystic Bronze -512gb

$1,099.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Canon International Eos 4000d Dslr Camera With Ef-s 18-55mm F/3.5-5.6 Iii Lens & Deluxe Accessory Bundle - Includes: Sandisk Ultra 128gb Memory Card, 2x Seller Replacement Lpe10 Batteries, & Much More

Canon International Eos 4000d Dslr Camera With Ef-s 18-55mm F/3.5-5.6 Iii Lens &...

$469.95
(%)
 Buy Now
Guagua For Iphone 11 Case Liquid Silicone Soft Gel Rubber Slim Lightweight Microfiber Lining Cushion Texture Cover Shockproof Protective Anti-scratch Case For Iphone 11 6.1 Inch 2019 Coral Red

Guagua For Iphone 11 Case Liquid Silicone Soft Gel Rubber Slim Lightweight Micro...

$9.99
(%)
 Buy Now
View All