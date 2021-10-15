Excited about Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Sardar Udham’? Here’s everything you must know about the revolutionary leader

Shoojit Sircar's much-awaited film 'Sardar Udham' is now around the corner and the anticipation among fans is at its pinnacle. The film, which stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead, is based on the story of late freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh. It also features Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu, and Kirsty Averton. Even Amol Parashar also has a special appearance in the film as Bhagat Singh. Now before the film hits the theatres, here are some facts about Sardar Udham Singh you must know.

Who was Sardar Udham Singh?

Sardar Udham Singh, born on December 26, 1899, is known for avenging the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919. He was born in Sunam, Punjab. Sardar was a political activist who was associated with Ghadar Party in the United States. Singh, in 1940, shot and killed Michael O’Dwyer, the colonial official considered “responsible” for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. More than 1,000 men, women, and children lost their lives, and over 1,200 were wounded.

Sardar Udham Singh & Bhagat Singh

It is known that Sardar Udham Singh had a great ally with Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Udham Singh used to address Bhagat Singh as his ‘guru’ and followed in his footsteps with the same zeal and passion for the country’s freedom. They both first met in jail.

Practicing different professions

Though he is known for avenging the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, a few know that Udham Singh wore several hats. He was a multi-talented person who adapted various skills over time. He was a signboard painter, carpenter, welder in a factory, a salesman, and more.

Hunger Strike

During his imprisonment, Sardar Udham Singh was on a 36-day hunger strike to symbolize the power and the need for unity in India to fight the Britishers. Showcasing his belief in unity, he identified himself as ‘Ram Mohammad Singh Azad’ while in custody.